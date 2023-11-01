Western Cape health officials note a spike in German measles cases

Charlene Lawrence - who is the deputy director of communicable diseases control at the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness - said there have been 86 cases reported in the province since January this year.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has noted a spike in German measles cases in the province. Health officials said they managed to identify 32 cases of the infection in Khayelitsha in seven days alone.

Last week - officials issued an alert after recording an increase in German measles in the province.

"As of 23 October, we have identified 32 cases in the Khayelitsha sub-district. We have seen an increase in reporting of suspected measles/rubella cases in the province, specifically in the Cape Town metro, following the alert that was issued.

Lawrence said the majority of cases have been reported in the last two months, adding that there’s usually an increase in cases during late September.