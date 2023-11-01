WATCH: eThekwini council meeting disturbed after EFF tussle with police

The EFF was attempting to prevent eThekwini city manager Musa Mbhele from addressing council during the meeting when the brouhaha ensued.

DURBAN - An eThekwini council meeting turned ugly for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Tuesday, after they clashed with police, who were responding to an order to have the party removed.

The EFF was attempting to prevent eThekwini city manager Musa Mbhele from addressing council during the meeting.

[WATCH] Scuffles broke between EFF councillors and @eThekwiniM police after Speaker Thabani Nyawose, ordered the removal of the party from today’s council meeting. The EFF tried to prevent City manager Musa Mbhele from addressing council. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/4dahPCgpBn ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2023

EFF caucus leader and MMC for human settlements and infrastructure, Themba Mvubu, told Eyewitness News the metro forfeited over R1 billion to National Treasury.

[WATCH] Party caucus leader @chiefmvubu who is also the MMC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure, claims the metro has lost over 1 billion rand to national treasury because there was plan which shows that the money will have been spent by the end of this financial year. pic.twitter.com/mdN25SykJL ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2023

However, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda refuted the claim, saying municipality did apply for the rollover of unspent conditional grants to the tune of R1.8 billion.

"We want to state categorically clear that the municipality has neither failed to spend R1.9 billion of a conditional grant allocated to repair infrastructure nor forfeited monies to National Treasury," Kaunda said.

"We trust that after this input, the people of eThekwini will be able to distinguish between facts and misinformation that is being [peddled] by ActionSA," he added.

The metro said R1.5 billion of the conditional grant was related to the Municipal Disaster Relief Grant.