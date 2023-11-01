Go

WATCH: eThekwini council meeting disturbed after EFF tussle with police

The EFF was attempting to prevent eThekwini city manager Musa Mbhele from addressing council during the meeting when the brouhaha ensued.

EFF members clash with eThekwini police during a council meeting on 31 October 2023. Pictures: Screenshot/Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
EFF members clash with eThekwini police during a council meeting on 31 October 2023. Pictures: Screenshot/Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
Nhlanhla Mabaso 01 November 2023 09:15

DURBAN - An eThekwini council meeting turned ugly for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Tuesday, after they clashed with police, who were responding to an order to have the party removed.

The EFF was attempting to prevent eThekwini city manager Musa Mbhele from addressing council during the meeting.

ALSO READ:

EFF caucus leader and MMC for human settlements and infrastructure, Themba Mvubu, told Eyewitness News the metro forfeited over R1 billion to National Treasury.

However, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda refuted the claim, saying municipality did apply for the rollover of unspent conditional grants to the tune of R1.8 billion.

"We want to state categorically clear that the municipality has neither failed to spend R1.9 billion of a conditional grant allocated to repair infrastructure nor forfeited monies to National Treasury," Kaunda said.

"We trust that after this input, the people of eThekwini will be able to distinguish between facts and misinformation that is being [peddled] by ActionSA," he added.

The metro said R1.5 billion of the conditional grant was related to the Municipal Disaster Relief Grant.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA