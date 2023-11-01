Tshwane makes calls to root out fake goods at spaza shops

This follows the death of several children last month - who allegedly consumed expired food from informal vendors.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane is calling for collaboration with health practitioners and communities to eradicate counterfeit goods which are posing significant risks to public health and safety.

The metro has issued a stern warning against some communities and organisations who have been carrying unsanctioned food inspections at spaza shops across the metro.

READ: City of Tshwane warns communities against doing unsanctioned food inspections

This follows the death of several children last month - who allegedly consumed expired food from informal vendors.

The city’s health MMC Rina Marx said residents have been raiding informal shops looking for unethical shop owners who have found loopholes in the lax monitoring of food and beverages.

"In light of the recent incidents of food poisoning at schools, the Tshwane Health Department has noted increased efforts to conduct food safety inspections by different role players. I would like to reiterate, members of the community are encouraged to report any suspicious food to the municipal health services."