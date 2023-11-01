SACAP: Having strategies in place helps matrics, parents deal with exam stress

The South African College of Applied Psychology (SACAP) has emphasised the importance of having plans to manage both studying and the emotional intensity of ending a school career.

CAPE TOWN - With the matric exams in full swing, managing stress and anxiety, has come into sharp focus.

"Exam anxiety is a common experience. It's important for parents to be able to identify and understand stress in children. Children often don't express their feelings and emotions as transparently as adults. This can make it challenging for paents to discern when their child is experiencing stress, anxiety or other negative emotions related to exams."

SACAP's Ziyanda Khumalo added that being prepared and having strategies in place helps matrics and their parents.

"Provide a stress-free study environment. Matric students need comfortable, quiet spaces for studying at home that are largely free of distractions and other demands. Promote a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Parents need to enable healthy eating, regualr study breaks, daily exercise and sufficient sleep."

Khumalo advised that physical exercise was one of the best ways to manage mental stress.

"It's important to include time for being physically active in your daily study schedule. A little kindness to self goes a very long way. It's normal to experience exam stress and it's crucial to be kind to yourself during this challenging period."

Tips from SACAP for parents to deal with exam stress:

Provide a stress-free study environment – Matric students need comfortable, quiet spaces for studying at home that are largely free of distractions and other demands. Adjust their schedule of chores if necessary and manage the expectations of siblings and other family members.

Promote a balanced, healthy lifestyle – Studying without breaks, skipping meals, cutting off all social interactions and sleepless nights will not support peak performance. Parents need to enable healthy eating, regular study breaks, daily exercise and sufficient sleep. This is critical parental support during Matric. Focus on the holistic well-being of your child, helping them to look after both their physical and mental health.

Check-in don’t check out – It’s important that your teen manages themselves when it comes to their study schedule, but parents still play an important role in helping to keep them accountable. Take a keen interest without taking over. Provide a sounding board and motivation if there’s procrastination and distraction.



Ace the Goldilocks test - Every child is unique, and parents need to be accurate when it comes to how much pressure is ‘just right’ to support their child’s optimal performance. Make sure your expectations are realistic and find the balance between motivating and pressurising your child.

Communicate with care - Open and non-judgemental conversations are the fuel for traversing the Matric landscape as smoothly as possible. Focus on being encouraging, and offer emotional support, reassurance and a safe space for your child to express their feelings. Celebrating small wins creates frequent positive reinforcement and builds confidence.



Support stress management – While a certain measure of stress sharpens performance, it’s easy to lose this balance and tip over into being overwhelmed and anxious. No one performs at their best when they are under too much stress. Parents need to keep a focus on gauging their teen’s emotional well-being and promote stress management techniques. Talking through troubling perspectives, going for a walk together, preparing and sharing a wholesome meal are all ways to de-escalate anxiety and help your child get back on track. If necessary, seek help from a trusted teacher or loved one or a health professional.

SACAP's exam tips for matrics: