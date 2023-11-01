Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector

She replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September.

JOHANNEBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially appointed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as the country’s fifth Public Protector.

Last month, the national assembly voted Gcaleka as its preferred candidate.

Gcaleka’s seven-year term officially begins on Wednesday.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya: “The President wishes advocate Gcaleka well in her position and trust that she will serve the people of South Africa with honor and dedication.”