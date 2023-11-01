PowerBall results: Tuesday, 31 October 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 31 October 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 10, 15, 19, 36, 48 PB: 04
PowerBall Plus: 01, 06, 15, 19, 46 PB: 20
#DrawResults for 31/10/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 31, 2023
