PowerBall results: Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto balls. Picture: www.sxc.hu.
01 November 2023 06:14

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 31 October 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 10, 15, 19, 36, 48 PB: 04

PowerBall Plus: 01, 06, 15, 19, 46 PB: 20

