POLITRICKING | 'I know I'm different and I love what I see' - Caster Semenya

In this week's Eyewitness News podcast, 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', we talk court challenges, being scrutinised on a global stage, and fighting for human rights with legendary Olympian Caster Semenya.

“Just because you are dominant. It's a problem, but if you look at men in sports, [they] can have their own differences… they're phenomenal, they are supernatural, something gifted, but if a woman is genetically [superior], is gifted it’s a problem.”

This is how double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya sums up what happened to her running career.

Semenya joined Politricking with Tshidi Madia, a politics podcast by Eyewitness News, for a long-awaited sit down, to celebrate her career.

A gifted woman thrust into the spotlight at a young age, she has been scrutinised and dissected on a global stage as sporting authorities attempted to tell her and the world she had an unfair advantage, and needed to fight nature to fit in.

Semenya, now 32, is telling her story through her book, The Race to be Myself, which was released this week.

In it, she takes readers on a journey back to her village in Limpopo, and gives shocking insights into some of the happenings around 18-year-old Caster, as she was propelled into the global limelight at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.

She documents conversations, thoughts, and frustrations at being made to take gender tests, the unkindness of the media, sporting authorities in South Africa, and World Athletics - which was previously known as the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF).

The Olympian is also determined to continue with her fight against the IAAF’s rules, in a bid to make it easier on the next generation of Casters who will take to the track.

While the indignity of her experiences is clear, hers is not a book of trauma, but a journey towards self-love, which includes tidbits about her wife and their two children.

“You know what, I am Mokgadi, I am a woman. I know I'm fast. I know I'm different... I look at the mirror every day and look at myself. I love what I see,” says Semenya.

While she’s promoting her book, a massive court challenge against the IAAF, which effectively banned her from competing, remains a factor.

“I'm fighting for the upcoming generation, I'm paving up the way. I mean, I've achieved everything I wanted to, you look at my cabinet. It's only gold medals there,” she said.

Semenya explained that once authorities started focusing on the issue of gender, she understood she had limited time to achieve her goals in that space, which included record-breaking performances on the athletics stage.

In July, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Switzerland violated her human rights in the handling of her legal battle with the IAAF.

This was after her challenge at the Swiss-based court of arbitration for sport over rules forcing her to take medication to reduce the levels of testosterone in her body to be allowed to continue competing had been rejected, along with several appeals.

This doesn’t mean she goes back to the track, however. For Semenya, it means she must continue fighting for other women with her condition. She’s claimed the sports body was discriminating against her by using her condition to disallow her from competing.

Semenya found out, along with the rest of the globe, through media leaks, that she has “differences in sexual development,” with the ECHR finding she had not been afforded sufficient institutional and procedural safeguards in Switzerland to allow for her complaints to be examined sufficiently.

“This is good; it’s positive. It said look at human rights before doing anything else. So, the case is going on. We don’t really care about the Swiss… we will fight back, they fight, we fight back,” she said.

“At the end of the day, we want the Swiss and the IAAF to respect athletes; to respect human rights.”

Semenya said the sporting bodies had no right to treat athletes like animals, and that they must be forced to do the right thing.

Semenya, who underwent gender tests in both South Africa and Berlin, had her first conducted by local sporting authorities under the guise that it was a doping test.

She has some harsh sentiments about the role of Athletics South Africa (ASA) in the saga, with some wisdom on how families are also negatively impacted.

“They could have just been honest and say look, this is what is happening. They thought they were protecting me, but actually they were not, they were protecting themselves,” said Semenya.

She said when dealing with young athletes and their loved ones, a better approach must be sought. The Olympian said had ASA been upfront with her, she could have just simply opted to walk away, as opposed to enduring some of the experiences she found herself dealing with when she got to Berlin.

“These authorities need to learn how to just sit down with the kids, explain the situation and what's happening… [say] we feel like, this is the route that we need to take, but first they need to go through the parents, [explain the] situation,” she suggested.

Semenya’s book, The Race to be Myself, hits bookshelves on Wednesday.