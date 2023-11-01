MTBPS: ANC expects Godongwana to prioritise the poor and working class - Mbalula

The minister is expected to table his Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party expects Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to prioritise the poor and working-class people when he delivers his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Addressing the media in Cape Town, Mbalula outlined the ANC's expectations ahead of Godongwana's address.

Mbalula said the party noted that increased spending on health and education was necessary to promote an inclusive society.

"And we must plan to cushion South Africans from the cost-of-living increases to counter inflation. The government should also prioritise social protection programmes that support vulnerable groups, especially during economic stress."

Mbalula added that money should also be channelled to programmes aimed at reducing load shedding.

"The Government must accelerate plans to restructure Eskom, resolve issues of crippling debt and rollout new electricity generation capacity as quickly as possible."

HILL-LEWIS URGES GODONGWANA TO REFRAIN FROM CUTTING COCT'S R100M HOUSING GRANTS

Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has called on Godongwana to protect municipal grant funding in his MTBPS speech.

Hill-Lewis says all indications are that provincial and local governments will bear the brunt of budget cuts in the minister's speech.

The mayor has asked Gondwana not to cut the R100 million in housing grants to the city as part of nationwide cuts.

"We've already received notice of more than a R100 million in cuts in the 2023/24 financial year alone. We in Cape Town object in the strongest possible terms to these anti-poor budget cuts, which will come directly from housing and informal settlement budgets serving our most vulnerable communities."