Meyiwa trial: Accused Sibiya soiled himself after alleged assault, court hears

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has heard how one of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers soiled himself after being assaulted by police.

An Ekurhuleni metro police officer who effected Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya’s arrest was back on the witness stand on Wednesday.

Constable Jabulani Buthelezi walked the court through how he arrested Sibiya in Tembisa in May 2020, before taking him to two hostels, a police office and ultimately a Pretoria police station for detention.

Sibiya claims he was assaulted by police before being forced to sign a confession on that day at the Diepkloof police station.

On Tuesday, Buthelezi told the court that after he arrested Sibiya, he asked to be taken to his shack to change his pants because they were uncomfortable.

On Wednesday, Sibiya’s lawyer, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu put it to Buthelezi that this was not the reason why Sibiya needed to change his pants:

“You took him to change his pants after you assaulted him and he messed himself - that is not true.”



But Buthelezi denied this saying they only went to Sibiya’s shack once, where he changed from his pants and his sandals to closed Carvella shoes.

3) Buthelezi says yesterday he mixed up the shoes that Sibiya had on, he says he had sandals on and asked to change into a Carvella because he would be cold in the cells. @motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2023

Buthelezi said they were also in the shack to search for Sibiya’s identity book, when they found unused bullets.

This would be the same day that Sibiya would be escorted to the Diepkloof police station where he allegedly made an incriminating confession statement.