Mangaung prison inmates make claims of torture, unnatural deaths in memorandum

JOHANNESBURG - The controversial G4S-run private prison, Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein, is once again making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Eyewitness News is in possession of a memorandum that was submitted to G4S prison management as well as the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) by inmates of the notorious Mangaung Correctional Centre in October.

In it, inmates complain of unnatural deaths, torture at the hands of prison security as well as a lack of medical attention and services.

The correctional centre is where murder and rape convict Thabo Bester escaped from in May 2022.



Earlier this year, Justice and Corrections Minister Ronald Lamola issued G4S with a 90-day termination notice of their contract to run the Bloemfontein-based correctional centre, which was meant to expire at the end of July.

But at the eleventh hour, G4S filed an urgent application to the high court to dismiss Lamola’s termination.

G4S then dismissed their urgent application as all parties agreed to take part in a mediation process. However, the mediation process between the parties could not come to an amicable solution regarding the contract.

G4S has previously noted that upon expiration of the contract, the British-owned private security company would no longer be investing in correctional services in South Africa.

According to sources within DCS, G4S is now refusing to hand the prison over to the department and has launched a civil case in the Pretoria High Court in this regard.

DCS has yet to respond to queries about the allegations contained in the memorandum.