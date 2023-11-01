Little Eden Society extends invitation to Christmas market and fête

Little Eden Society has been operating since 1967 catering to the needs of people with profound intellectual disabilities - those who are classified as ineducable.

JOHANNESBURG – The festive season is upon us and with the spirit of giving Little Eden invites all to the relaunch of their annual Christmas market and fête taking place on 18 November.

The event will help the organisation raise funds to continue its much-needed work for the disabled community.

“These funds are essential to cover the costs of providing specialised care, therapy, and support for the 300 children and adults living with intellectual disability at Little Eden Society. It also assists in maintaining the facilities and offering residents a safe and nurturing environment,” CEO Xelda Rohrbeck told Eyewitness News.

The society prioritises to those who have been abandoned or abused, or who come from severely disadvantaged backgrounds. Once accepted into the Little Eden family, they remain there for life.

“Initiatives like the Christmas market are important for several reasons. They provide a unique opportunity for Little Eden to engage with the community, raise awareness about the organisation's mission, and promote social responsibility. These events also foster a sense of inclusivity and unity within the community. Furthermore, the Christmas market is a fun and festive way to bring people together, celebrate the holiday season, and support a noble cause,” added Rohrbeck.

With the money raised from the Christmas market and fête, they hope to cover costs towards the 24-hour nursing and medical care, specialised therapy, food and clothing for residents. The organisation says it costs approximately R14, 160 per month to care for one resident.

Rohreck, however added that people who can't make it to the Christmas market and fête are welcome to contribute to the Little Eden Society in various ways.

“They can make a financial donation or donate their preloved goods to our charity shop, or they can volunteer their time and skills, organise their fundraising events on our behalf, or become advocates for the organisation, spreading the word and raising awareness about Little Eden’s mission.”

Rohrbeck said working at Little Eden has been a profound learning experience for her. She pointed that she learned the true meaning of compassion and empathy, witnessing first-hand the resilience and strength of the residents living with intellectual disabilities.

“The most valuable lessons include the importance of patience, understanding, and treating each person with dignity and respect. Little Eden has also shown me the incredible impact that a supportive community can have on improving the lives of vulnerable individuals.”