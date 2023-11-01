KwaZulu-Natal man who wrote matric exam for learner to appear in court

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said an adult male was arrested on Tuesday, at the Phendukani Full-Service School, north of the province.

JOHANNESBURG - A man who wrote a matric exam on behalf of a learner is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said an exam invigilator picked up that the photo in the identity book of a learner had been tampered with.

He said police were called to the school and arrested the alleged impostor.

Mahlambi said this is a result of the many hours and resources the government has spent on training matric exam invigilators.

"And if anyone still thinks they can take chances, and do these things we no longer punish you over five years or withhold your results because it is a criminal act we just arrest you."