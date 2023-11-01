Go

Jaziel Brothers, Mondli Ngcobo to open for Regina Belle-Chris Walker concert

Ngcobo will open the tour on the concert's first stop at the Durban ICC on 1 December, while Jaziel Brothers are set to be the opening act for the tour's last event at the Sun City Super Bowl arena on 3 December.

01 November 2023 13:45

JOHANNESBURG - Music fans are in for a treat this summer as local favourites, platinum-selling Jaziel Brothers and Mondli Ngcobo - hit vocalist of Inkanyezi open for the legendary soul and R&B artists, Chris Walker and Regina Belle on their concert tour.

During his first act, Ntuzuma-born Ngcobo will be accompanied by Sentle Lehoko, Msizi Shembe, and Wilson B Nkosi of Metro FM's Love Movement.

In true Sundays-are-for-lovers' fashion, the Jaziel Brothers' opening act promises to dazzle audiences with their 18-year wealth of musical knowledge.

Tickets are available at Ticketpro.

