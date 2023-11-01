Independent panel finds Phakeng & Ngonyama guilty of governance failures at UCT

A 179-page report was released and specifically mentioned that the pair misled the university about the resignation of a colleague.

CAPE TOWN - An independent panel found former University of Cape Town (UCT) Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and Council chairperson, Babalwa Ngonyama, guilty of serious governance failures at the institution.

The report said the reasons for the departure of many executives at the institution were unclear and questionable.

UCT appointed a five-member panel in late 2022 to investigate alleged governance issues at the university.

The panel also found that UCT's former deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching, Lis Lange, had no personal reasons to step down and that her departure was constructive dismissal.

It has now released the report, stating that the council failed to act timeously on the issues that plagued the institution.