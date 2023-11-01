Godongwana: Work still underway to reconfigure state & close some departments

Tabling his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the government wage bill continues to be high and the 2023 wage agreement has further pushed up the cost.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said work was still underway to reconfigure the state and close some departments or entities.

However, the finance minister said this doesn’t mean government wants to fire public servants who find themselves in departments that might be merged or done away with.

In his State of the Nation Address earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to review and reconfigure the structure and size of the state.

In his budget policy statement, Godongwana said the planned review was still in place, and that recommendations on which entities should face the chop were being formulated.

“We propose a strategy of spending adjustments based on policy priorities, and a reconfiguration and rationalisation of the state, which includes closing or merging ineffective entities and programmes, and enhancing the complementarity of its functions”.

According to Treasury documents, criteria on which departments should be closed or merged will depend on the performance and the size of the entities or departments.

Duplication and overlapping of functions will also be taken into consideration.