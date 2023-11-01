Godongwana coy on VAT hike as Treasury seeks additional R15bn to fund budget

Mid-term budget documents tabled in Parliament on Wednesday indicate that tax proposals will be made by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana when he tables the 2024 main budget.

CAPE TOWN - Revenue shortfalls to fund the country’s spending is likely to mean new tax measures in 2024.

Mid-term budget documents tabled in Parliament on Wednesday indicate that tax proposals will be made by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana when he tables the 2024 main budget.

Treasury says it needs to raise at least an additional R15 billion to fund its budget in the next financial year but Godongwana has remained coy about whether value-added tax (VAT) might be increased.

ALSO READ:

• MTBPS: Announcing spending cuts, Godongwana paints grim picture of SA's finances

• Rising debt servicing costs crowding out important social spending - Godongwana

• Godongwana: Work still underway to reconfigure state & close some departments

• MTBPS: Godongwana to have tighter fist on Eskom's loan, reveals new conditions

Treasury is R56.8 billion short to fund its 2023 budget.

With the sharp contraction in commodity prices, the windfall taxes enjoyed in recent years have now dried up.

There’s also been under collections in corporate income tax compared to projections made in the main budget and higher VAT refund payouts.

While personal income tax collections have fared marginally better than expected, the high unemployment rate is not encouraging for future prospects.

While Godongwana has dodged the prospect of upping taxes in his medium-term budget policy speech, addressing the media, he had this to say:

"Sitting here, I’m trying to find out whether I will have tax in February. I know I have got a ballpark figure of about R15 billion – what’s the composition of that, I don’t know, and whether I will be able to have an additional above that R15 billion, I don’t know."

Government is projecting expenditure of R7.4 trillion over the next three years.