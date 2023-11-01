Extradition of Guptas: UAE authorities ignored treaty with SA, says Lamola

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola reiterated that they did everything correctly in their extradition request for the Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh.

CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) went against the extradition treaty between the two countries by failing to prosecute the Guptas for money laundering.

Lamola also said the UAE authorities have not provided clarity on several issues regarding the request to have the Guptas extradited to South Africa, to face state capture charges and prosecution for their involvement.

Lamola was responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, as part of the security cluster of ministers.

The minister reiterated that they did everything correctly in their extradition request for the Guptas.

But Lamola said the relevant articles in the treaty between the two countries state that the UAE should have proceeded to prosecute the Guptas on money laundering because it has the authority.

But the country has failed to make any move so far.

"The treaty is very clear. It says that if you believe you’ve got competent jurisdiction on the charge of money laundering, you must charge the Guptas. The UAE authorities did not do as per what the treaty says, and that is the point of contention that we raised with them."

Lamola has also denied that the extradition of brothers Atul and Rajesh was bungled by his own department and has vowed to get the brothers extradited to South African shores.