Eskom's leadership vacuum a concern, says acting chair Mteto Nyathi

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom’s acting board chairperson Mteto Nyathi said the leadership vacuum at the power utility’s upper echelons remains a major concern.

Eskom’s revolving door has left the company without a permanent CEO since Andre de Ruyter’s resignation at the end of 2022, while Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer also abandoned his post recently.

Mpho Makwana quit as board chair amid claims he was at odds with Public Enterprises Minster Pravin Gordhan.

Eskom’s leadership woes come at a time when the company continues to report dismal operational and financial results.

Load shedding is at an all-time high and Eskom’s 2022/23 net loss escalated to about R24 billion in its latest annual results, released on Tuesday.

Speaking on his first day on the job, Nyathi assured the country the issue was being addressed.

“Our first priority is to stabilise the leadership team and build a leadership pipeline. As you know, we have a number of positions that are filled by people in an acting capacity. This current state of affairs has to come to an end.”