EFF, DA criticise Godongwana's MTBPS as being anti-poor

CAPE TOWN - Most political parties have criticised Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) as being anti-poor.

Godongwana tabled the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) described it as a budget for the elite.

"It doesn't respond to the interest and aspirations of the people because if it was about the people, it was going to cut down on austerity measures because if you cut down on conditional grants that are meant for public infrastructure, you must know that you're going to affect negatively on the living conditions of the people."

Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson on finance, Dion George, echoed the EFF's sentiments.

"He said absolutely nothing about making life easier for battling South African households. What he could easily have done is to cut tax and levies on fuel that would've made petrol less expensive and food less expensive. In fact, he never mentioned the cost of living once, and that's an indictment of a government that simply doesn't care."

United Democratic Movement (UDM) MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said that government corruption had crippled the country's economy.

"I keep on saying that whenever the ANC makes a commitment to say they're going to fight against corruption and ensure clean governance in the system, those statements and commitments are as credible as a cat that declares to the public that it's going to conduct a commission of inquiry into the disappearance of mice."