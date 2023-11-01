DIRCO slams DA for calling BRICS Summit a 'R180 million talk shop'

The International Relations Department said the DA is misguided on what it takes to host an international event, adding that the economic benefits for the country far outweigh what it cost to host the event.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations has slammed the Democratic Alliance (DA) for calling the 15th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa ) Summit a R180-million talk shop.

The Department said the economic benefits for the country far outweigh what it costs to host the event.

The three-day conference was held in Johannesburg in August.

At the DA's Federal Congress in April, its members voted for the South African government to remain in the BRICS bloc.

However, DA spokesperson on International Relations Emma Powell said the BRICS conference in August was a waste of public money.

"It becomes clear that South Africa continues to give BRICS credibility not because it is in our interest as a nation, but because it is in the interest of the ruling elite."

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the Department of International Relations said the DA is misguided on what it takes to host an international event.

The Department said the strengthening of trade ties between BRICS Plus countries will benefit South African businesses for years to come.