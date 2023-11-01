Court orders Nzimande to retract decision to place Unisa under administration

The decision was handed down at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday morning, following an urgent application by Unisa.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has been ordered to retract his decision to place the University of South Africa (Unisa) under administration.

On 27 August, Nzimande signed a gazette appointing Professor Ihron Rensburg as the administrator of the institution.

This stems from an assessment report commissioned by the Department of Higher Education and Training, that found several instances of financial mismanagement at the institution.

On 6 October, Unisa sought a court interdict preventing Minister Nzimande from placing it under administration.

However, on 27 October, Nzimande went ahead with the decision.

Nzimande’s actions to disregard the interdict were then found to be unlawful, and he was ordered to immediately retract the government gazette placing unisa under administration.