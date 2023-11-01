City of Cape Town concerned about attacks on its staff in townships

The municipality says there’ve been more than 15 such incidents recorded between July and September this year.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says its concerned by ongoing attacks on its staff members in the townships.

According to the city, these attacks are standing in the way of delivering services to communities.

The municipality says there’ve been more than 15 such incidents recorded between July and September this year.

Three city staff members were also murdered while on duty during the same period.

The city's safety and security chairperson, Mzwakhe Qavashe: "They work so hard to serve our communities, often in very difficult circumstances and so it's incredibly disappointing to see how prevalent attacks have become, and also the level of violence directed at staff."