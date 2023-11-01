Capetonians concerned over increase in muggings on Table Mountain

Capetonians and representatives from several mountain groups have arranged a meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue.

CAPE TOWN - Safety on Table Mountain has again been thrust into the spotlight, with Cape Town's holiday and peak tourism season just weeks away.

Concerned Capetonians and representatives from several mountain groups have arranged a meeting to discuss the issue.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Laerskool Jan van Riebeeck in Kloof Street on Thursday afternoon.

One of the organisers, Clarisse Coetzee Bergsma said muggings on Table Mountain are rampant and increasing:

"In October alone we've had more than 20 reported muggings. Obviously, SANParks, metro police, and SAPS [South African Police Service] are all doing their best to try and control this, but I've realised that if civilians are not going to do something about this and if we don't stand up in our own communities to gather in safety in numbers and to start patrolling the mountain and be the eyes and ears for these organisations, we're never gonna be able to catch these muggers."