BLSA praises Godongwana for delivering sober MTBPS

JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has applauded Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana for delivering what they call a sober Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

With revenue less than projected, soaring debt-interest costs and an under-performing economy, Godongwana said that government planned to reign in its exorbitant spending bill.

This includes cutting budget allocations to government departments by R85 billion in the next two years.

Godongwana has also drawn a line in the sand for the poor-performing state-owned enterprises, threatening to slash Eskom’s debt relief as the SOE battles to keep the lights on.

CEO of BLSA, Busisiwe Mavuso, said that Godongwana’s speech was a good reality check.

"The minister has done a brilliant job of holding the line on fiscal discipline and that is vital to maintaining business confidence. There is a commitment to a number of important targets, including fiscal consolidation, reducing expenditure, no significant tax increases and so forth."