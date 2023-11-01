Go

ANC welcomes Kholeka Gcaleka's appointment as new Public Protector

Gcaleka, who was endorsed by the National Assembly in October as its preferred candidate becomes South Africa's fifth Public Protector from Wednesday.

FILE: Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/Eyewitness News
01 November 2023 16:09

The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the appointment of Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as the country's new Public Protector.

He was addressing the media on the sidelines of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached by Parliament in September before her term in office ended.

He was addressing the media on the sidelines of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"We wish Advocate Kholeka well and to really bring back the status of that office and to do what is necessary without fear or favour, hold public representatives and everyone else accountable."

Timeline

