60 homes destroyed, 200 people left homeless in Langa fire

CAPE TOWN - The humanitarian aid group, Gift of the Givers, says that over 60 informal structures have been gutted in a blaze in Joe Slovo in Langa.

Over 200 people have been left homeless when the blaze broke out overnight.

The incident follows a Silvertown fire in Khayelitsha that affected 540 people on Sunday.

The NGO's Ali Sablay said that the cause of the fire was still unknown.

"Gift of the Givers were called in the early hours of the morning by community members and the local councillor of Joe Slovo in Langa, informing us of a fire currently happening in the location. Our teams are currently on the ground doing assessments."