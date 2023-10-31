WC govt calls for service delivery to be made a priority in MTBPS

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and the province's finance MEC, Mireille Wenger, have urged national government to place the needs of the people above those of the country’s failing SOEs.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is calling for service delivery to be made a priority ahead of the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the medium-term budget on Wednesday.

Wenger said that Godongwana must focus the adjustment budget on service delivery for schools, hospitals and support for the most vulnerable.

"I would like to see service delivery being made a priority. The last thing South Africa and the Western Cape need is for failing SOEs to be propped up at the expense of the provinces’ ability to deliver on their constitutional mandates."

Wenger said that the budget's adjustments should reflect that the private sector drives economic growth and job creation.

"Borrowing yet more good money to throw after bad is definitely not the answer. We need every available rand to be working for the people of South Africa."

She added that the provincial administration would closely monitor any intentions to cut funding to provinces.