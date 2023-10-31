Unions want Gondgwana to consider service delivery when he tables MTBPS

Trade union federations Cosatu and Saftu said that the minister must protect the public sector as he attempts to navigate South Africa’s fiscus and map a way forward for the country’s finances.

JOHANNESBURG - Organised labour in the country said it wanted Finance Minister Enoch Gondgwana to consider service delivery when he tabled his mid-term budget on Wednesday.

Godongwana has warned of grim times due in part to weak revenue collections and spiraling costs.

Labour met with the finance minister and the president last week, warning against cuts in health, education and security.

Labour federations in the country are clear they do not want to hear the phrase austerity measures, with Saftu insisting the gap between revenue and expenditure shouldn’t be seen as a fiscal crisis.

Its spokesperson Trevor Shaku listed Saftu’s wish list: "The freezing of posts, halting of procurement of goods and infrastructure should not go ahead as planned in the cost-cutting containment measures."

Meanwhile, ANC-aligned Cosatu said it has been assured that there will be no devastating impact on the services rendered to citizens by the state.

Its president, Zingiswa Losi, said: "We're also hoping he's going to tell us how he's going to ring-fence the key priorities that we have as a country on education, health and security."

Godongwana will take to the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon to deliver the mid-term policy statement.