'This one is for the people of SA': Boks get rapturous welcome on return home

After more than two hours of waiting for the triumphant world champions, singing and cheering could be heard throughout the OR Tambo International Airport as the international arrivals doors opened to welcome back the Springboks.

JOHANNESBURG - A tired but celebratory Springbok team has touched down in South Africa following their Rugby World Cup success in France.

Their 12-11 win over arch-rivals New Zealand saw them join the All Blacks as the only two nations to win back-to-back Webb Ellis trophies but are now the only national team to win the World Cup on four occasions.

After more than two hours of waiting for the triumphant world champions, singing and cheering could be heard throughout the OR Tambo International Airport as the international arrivals doors opened to welcome back the Springboks.

IN PICS, VIDEOS: Springboks get the warmest welcome as they return to SA

As the 2023 Rugby world cup champions land on South African soil, the O.R Tambo International Airport erupts as South Africans welcome the Boks home. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/hi0Gt46rmR ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2023

[WATCH] Springboks hooker Bongani Mbonambi celebrates with South Africans as the team arrives at the O.R Tambo International Airport.@Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/jDc7b1ZM69 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2023

Chants of "Siya" and "Rassie" were prominent as they hoisted the trophy to show those gathered to celebrate their return.

The team also addressed the media, with captain Siya Kolisi emphasising the importance of their win for the whole country.

"We always play for South Africa but we wanted to make sure that this one is for the people of South Africa. This one is for every single person in South Africa - rich, poor... it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter where you come from because the team that we have is a very diverse team, which is very beautiful as well, we all come from very different walks of life."

To mark the historic World Cup win, the team will embark on a four-day trophy tour that begins on Thursday as it passes Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto. The Boks then head to Cape Town, Durban and East London.