Residents of Town Two in Khayelitsha begin rebuilding homes after deadly fire

More than 500 people were left displaced and two people died in the blaze.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in Town Two in Khayelitsha are on Tuesday picking up the pieces and rebuilding their shelters after a fire ripped through the informal settlement on Sunday evening.

More than 500 people were left displaced and two people died in the blaze.

#KhayelitshaFire A man has died in a fire in Khayelitsha. It’s not clear what caused last night’s blaze in Town Two. More than 100 structures were destroyed. LI

🎥 : @GiftoftheGivers pic.twitter.com/5j9TZGEaZu ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2023

This is the second fire in the area in the last five years.

Residents were seen carrying corrugated iron, shovels and hammers as they tried to start over from the Sunday fire.

Some are still searching through debris for sentimental items.

They said they are reliving the trauma from 2018.

Nomsa Zandi, a resident of over 20 years, said if service delivery promises were fulfilled, the fire would never have happened.

"We want them to build us streets in this environment because when the fire happened, the fire brigade couldn’t stop the fire because there were no streets.

"I'm very emotional because where will we get the money to buy the materials to rebuild our shacks? And even if we do, the same thing will probably happen again."

On Monday, angry residents tried to rebuild on land which has been earmarked for government housing but were stopped by law enforcement officers.

Ward councillor Thando Pimpi said though he understands the communities' frustrations, they must allow for the project to be completed so they can be rehoused accordingly.

School pupils affected by the fire have not been able to return to school since the fire destroyed school uniforms, textbooks and stationery. Speaking to Eyewitness News, a grade 7 pupil said she’s hoping to return soon to help her forget what happened.

"I wish I could get counselling, I am not OK because of this fire and we don’t have any food, there’s no place to sleep and I’m traumatised. All our clothes, including the ones we bought for Christmas are gone," she said.

Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers, who began assisting the community on Sunday evening, will remain on the ground for the next five days offering hot meals, water, blankets and clothes.