Rape trial of prominent Cape Town musician postponed as lawyer a no-show

The 49-year-old man made a brief appearance at the Blue Downs Regional Court on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The rape trial of a prominent Cape Town musician has been postponed until next month because his lawyer failed to arrive at court on Tuesday.

He was accused of abusing his former student when he was 14 years old in 2013 and continued until he was 20 years old.

It's understood that the accused was the victim's teacher and mentor at a music school in Cape Town.

The rape trial of the renowned Cape Town musician was set to begin at the Blue Downs Regional Court on Tuesday morning.

However, it was postponed to 17 November after the accused lawyer failed to pitch up in court.

The suspect, who cannot be named at the moment, faces charges of rape, sexual grooming, and sexual assault.

He was arrested at his home in Kuils River in 2020 and is currently out on bail.

A family representative previously told Eyewitness News that the matter was taking a toll on the family, especially the survivor.