Rape trial of prominent Cape Town musician begins

The 49-year-old musician, who currently cannot be named, faces rape, sexual grooming, and sexual assault charges after he was accused of abusing the victim for six years.

CAPE TOWN - The rape trial of a prominent Cape Town musician is expected to start at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old man is accused of abusing the victim when he was 14 years old in 2013, and continued until he was 20 years old.

It's understood that the accused was the victim's teacher and mentor at a music school in Cape Town.

He was arrested at his home in Kuils River in 2020.

In September, the trial of the renowned Cape Town musician could not begin due to an electrical fault at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court.

The victim's family spokesperson, June Major, previously told Eyewitness News that the case was dragging on for too long and it was taking a toll on the family.

She added that justice delayed was justice denied.