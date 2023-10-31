Go

IN PICS, VIDEOS: Springboks get the warmest welcome as they return to SA

The 2023 Rugby World Cup champions have arrived in South Africa after defending their title. In a nail-biting game, they secured a 12-11 victory in the final game against New Zealand.

The Springboks touched down on home soil on 31 October 2023. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News
31 October 2023 11:53

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks have touched down on South African soil following their triumphant victory in France.

They defended the title of world cup champions when they secured a 12-11 victory in the final game against New Zealand that had the world on tenterhooks.

The Rugby World Cup victors were greeted by throngs of jubilant supporters at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

The airport is currently a sea of green littered, with supporters sporting the Springbok's signature green and gold colours - and oozing a collective, electrifying energy.

A band belting out the national athem of South Africa marked the moment and celebration as a sign of national pride.

South Africa and New Zealand have previously won a combined six of the nine Webb Ellis trophies on offer.

