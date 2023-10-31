National Assembly unanimously passes Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill

The bill will establish a national council to oversee and coordinate government’s effort to combat such crimes.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties across the divide have unanimously passed the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill that will establish a national council to oversee and coordinate government’s effort to combat such crimes.

But opposition parties have still criticised the bill for not going far enough to give the council more teeth to act and to hold the state accountable.

They’ve also blamed the Department of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities for poorly planned and insufficient public participation.



The African National Congress (ANC) says the council is not intended to be a body that provides services.

Its job is to provide leadership, monitoring and coordination of national anti-GBV programmes.

But the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Nazley Sharif said that this was not far-reaching enough to make a difference.

"The DA believes the department has missed an opportunity to give council powers to hold government departments and entities accountable."

The Freedom Front Plus’ Tammy Breedt agreed.

"What is very clear is that this council will not address the root cause of GBVF. It will not even scratch the surface. It will not, for example, address our sexual offences courts and their inefficiencies to name but one problem."

Opposition parties, however, said they were pleased changes had been made to ensure the council would also report to Parliament and not only to the president and the minister as originally proposed.

The bill will now be sent to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for concurrence.