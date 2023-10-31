MTBPS: Labour federations expect Godongwana to refrain from 'austerity measures'

Trade union federations want Finance Ministerthe minister Enoch Godongwana to protect the public sector when he navigates South Africa's fiscus, and map a way forward for the country's finances.

JOHANNESBURG - Organised labour in the country said it wants Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana to consider service delivery when he tables his Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said the minister must protect the public sector when he navigates South Africa's fiscus, and map a way forward for the country's finances.

Godongwana warned of grim times, due, in part, to weak collections and spiralling costs.

Labour met with the finance minister and the president last week, warning against cuts in health, education and security.

The trade union federations made it clear that they they don't want to hear the phrase "austerity measures".

Saftu insisted that the gap between revenue and expenditure shouldn't be seen as a fiscal crisis.

Spokesperson Trevor Shaku made mention of Saftu's wish list: “The freezing of posts, [and] cutting the procurement on goods and infrastructure should not go ahead as planned in the cost-cutting containment measures.”

Meanwhile, the African National Congress-aligned Cosatu said it was assured that there would be no devastating impact on the services rendered to citizens by the State.

“We’re also hoping he’s going tell us how he’s going to ringfence the key priorities we have in the country on education, health, and security,” said its President Zingiswa Losi.”

Godongwana will take to the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon to deliver the MTBPS.