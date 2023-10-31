Meyiwa trial: Magistrate who took Ntanzi's confession queried big police escort

The court has been hearing a series of testimonies from police officers on the escorting of Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi to make confession statements.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has heard how the magistrate who took Bongani Ntanzi’s confession statement questioned the large police contingent that escorted him.

The State wants the court to admit a confession statement signed by Sibiya in May 2020 and two confessions signed by Ntanzi in June of the same year.

Five men stand accused of the football star’s murder at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend in October 2014.

When Magistrate Vivian Cronje took to the stand, she told the court that when she arrived at the Boksburg Magistrates Court, she saw heavily armed policemen surrounding Ntanzi, who was about to make a confession statement.

The lawyer for the fifth accused, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, then asked if she was not intimidated by the armed police but she answered, 'no'.

On Tuesday, both officers who were with the Ekurhuleni Metro Police’s SWAT team testified that the magistrate questioned the number of police who were escorting Ntanzi.

Constable Jabulani Buthelezi said he was there.

"When this lady appeared and said: 'Such a large number you are. What are you doing? Trying to intimidate a person?'"

During cross-examination, Buthulezi’s colleague, Yul Lieseling, confirmed that they were heavily armed with two firearms each, saying that was part of their uniform.

It was on that day that Ntanzi went on to sign an incriminating confession statement that the State is arguing to have admitted as evidence.