Senzo Meyiwa: Court hears how police used a tactical takedown to arrest Sibiya

The court has been hearing testimonies from officers who escorted Bongani Ntanzi to make confessions and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya to a pointing out.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has heard how police employed particular tactics to confuse one of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged murders when arresting him.

The State wants confession statements from Ntanzi and Sibiya to be admitted as evidence but the defense contends that they were beaten and coerced to confess.

Sibiya and Ntanzi are two of five men accused of the football star’s 2014 murder.

The State has shifted its focus to 30 May 2020, when members of the special weapons and tactics unit and Sergeant Batho Mogola arrested Muzikawukhulelwa.

Constable Jabulani Buthelezi told the court how Mogola gave him and his colleague a warrant for the arrest of Sibiya's arrest, who they found in Tembisa.

"When we approached them, we used what is called a tactical takedown. In a tactical takedown, we use a very authoritative voice to confuse his mind."

Buthelezi said he then explained Sibiya’s rights to him as he cuffed him.

Buthelezi said they then moved to Sibiya’s shack, where they found unused bullets, which he confiscated.