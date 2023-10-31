Lawyers hail ConCourt ruling in favour of detained undocumented immigrants

The Constitutional Court in 2017 declared as unconstitutional sections of the Immigration Act that don't provide for undocumented foreigners who are detained to automatically be brought before a court timeously.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) welcomed a Constitutional Court order handed down this week clarifying the process to be followed when undocumented foreigners are detained for deportation.

On the back of a case brought by LHR, the Constitutional Court in 2017 declared as unconstitutional sections of the Immigration Act that don't provide for undocumented foreigners who are detained to automatically be brought before a court timeously.

The order was suspended for two years for Parliament to amend the legislation.

But after it missed the deadline, the Department of Home Affairs approached the Constitutional Court earlier in 2023 in a bid to have the suspension of the order revived.

In a ruling on Monday, the court said it couldn't do this, but it did issue a supplementary order, explicitly laying out how these cases should be treated for now.

“We are relieved our clients who might have been detained under Section 34 of the Immigration Act have certainty regarding their rights to judicial oversight,” LHR's Nabeelah Mia said.

“We also are ecstatic about the fact that the Constitutional Court judgment has embedded the obligation on immigration officials and judicial officers to act in the interests of justice," she continued.

"It means that everybody will have an opportunity to be treated fairly and justly because that's what the interest of justice criterion allows for and provides for."