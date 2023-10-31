KZN floods: Ethekwini couldn't use R1.5bn restoration grant due to late arrival

The municipality claimed it only received the municipal disaster management grant three months before the end of the financial year in March 2023, making it impossible to spend all of it within in that period.

Last April, devastating floods hit many parts of KwaZulu-Natal, with the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality suffering major damages.

The Durban municipality said it received the municipal disaster management grant in March 2023, which was three months before the end of the financial year.

With 700 flood recovery projects, all requiring stringent supply chain processes, the eThekwini Municipality said that it was impossible for it to spend all the R1.5 billion grant in those months.

The municipality has since applied to National Treasury for a rollover of the grant to the current financial year.

Municipal spokesperson Gugu Silana said a partial rollover of R720 million was approved.

"The city has submitted additional information for consideration by National Treasury. We await National Treasury’s final decision.

“The city remains fully committed to service delivery, and we commit to fully spending these grants and fast-tracking the implementation of critical service delivery projects."

In September, National Treasury issued a circular to all municipalities in the country warning of strict cost-cutting measures by government due to low revenue collection.