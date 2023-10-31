KZN DA calls on police to fast-track probe into death of its councillor’s family

Councillor Michael Buthelezi, who’s from Okhahlamba Local Municipality, is currently in hospital. He lost his wife, two daughters and their son to a fire.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on police in the province to fast-track the investigation into the death of the family of one of its councillors.

Councillor Michael Buthelezi, who’s from Okhahlamba Local Municipality, is currently in hospital.

He suffered burns after his house was torched on Sunday night.

The party said that after visiting him in hospital, it believes the fire was started deliberately.

DA councillor in the Okhahlamba local municipality, in KwaZulu-Natal, Micheal Buthelezi has lost wife, their two daughters and son in a tragic fire that ripped through their family home on Sunday night. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/XmOW8k8zaJ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2023

Buthelezi lost his wife, two daughters and their son in the fire.

It's unclear how the fire started, but the party said that after speaking to Buthelezi, it appeared his house was targeted.

KwaZulu-Natal party leader Francois Rodgers: "It’s become evident that the tragic fire that took place in his home last night, was not a fire started inside the home through an electrical fault. Micheal [Buthelezi tell us that there were two loud bangs and two flashes."

The party said given the province's history of political violence, it wants this case to be investigated properly.