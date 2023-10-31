Kolisi urges SA to get behind Proteas; backs NZ's Barrett in handshake row

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi expressed his support for the Proteas, who are currently in India for the Cricket World Cup.

JOHANNESBURG - Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has put his weight behind New Zealand fullback Jordie Barrett.

This after a video went viral of Barrett allegedly refusing to shake President Cyril Ramaphosa's hand following their defeat to the Boks in Saturday’s final in France.

Kolisi said that he personally knows Barrett as someone who would never intentionally do such a thing.

"I know him personally. As someone I know very well, he’s not that kind of person. The video was probably taken after he shook the hand, he obviously shook the president’s hand. And we just want to say, we the SA team, we are fully behind him - we respect New Zealand a lot and they respect us a lot."

Kolisi also used the opportunity to express his support for the Proteas, who are currently in India for the Cricket World Cup.

"They’ve been fighting as hard as they can. They have been sending us messages of support. To Temba and the team, I just want to encourage the country to please get behind them as much as you were behind us. They really do deserve our support and they have been showing why they do deserve our support."