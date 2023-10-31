Joburg council meeting delayed after EFF complains about cold venue

The Johannesburg council is sitting for its ordinary meeting on Tuesday at the Brixton multi-purpose centre.

JOHANNESBURG - After not meeting for two months due to a fire at the metro centre building, the Johannesburg full council meeting has been delayed by complaints from Economic Freedom Fighters(EFF) councillors that the new venue is too cold.

The council has not been able to meet since 31 August, as the metro building is currently undergoing renovations to make it safety-compliant.

EFF councillor Thabiso Telekoa said the council had not been fully briefed on the venue change.

"But now when you check here, there is water there by the stairs. It's cold here, people will get sick. There is no aircon and all that, yet we claim we were running away from the problem of the metro centre."

Formal council proceedings are yet to start.