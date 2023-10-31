Investigations into Matthew Lani continuing, says NPA after charges dropped

He was expected to appear in court on Tuesday but the matter wasn’t placed on the roll in the end and Lani was released from custody.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says investigations into Matthew Lani are continuing.

The well-known social media influencer, who’s been accused of lying about being a qualified doctor, made his first appearance before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was arrested on Sunday night after he was caught trying to sneak into the Helen Joseph Hospital.

He was expected to appear in court on Tuesday but the matter wasn’t placed on the roll in the end and Lani was released from custody.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said that as it stands, they don’t have enough evidence to sustain a case against him.

"For now, with what is contained in the docket, we cannot institute any criminal prosecution against the suspect that we have arrested."

She said, though, that the Hawks’ investigations were ongoing.

"We have given certain instructions for the type of investigations that we need them to conclude and bring that docket back to the NPA for a decision … And if sufficient information is made available and information that convinces the NPA that there are prospects of a successful prosecution, then we will not hesitate to enroll such a matter but should the opposite happen, then the status quo will remain."