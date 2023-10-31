Inanda shootout: Cops kill 5 suspects and recover 4 firearms

Police said they raided a house in Inanda believed to be housing men who have been terrorising the community.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have killed five people in Inanda in yet another bloody gun battle in the north Durban township.

Police said they raided a house in Inanda believed to be housing men who have been terrorising the community on Monday night.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Jay Naicker said as they approached the house, they were met with gun fire and a 30-minute shootout ensued.

Naicker initially said that police officers fatally wounded four men while an officer was shot in the leg.

“A member of the National Intervention Unit was shot in the leg and was transported to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. Following a heated gun battle, four suspects were fatally wounded. Police found four pistols in their possession. A manhunt continues for more suspects."

It was later confirmed that a fifth suspect was found dead after hiding from police in a nearby house.

Naicker said the owners of the home came forward when they discovered the man had died, and that they would be looking into why the owners allegedly allowed the suspect to hide in their home.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the shooting.