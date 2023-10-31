Gautrain offers Bokke fans free rides to welcome the champs at OR Tambo airport

The Springboks are set to touch down in Johannesburg later following their heroic triumph at the Rugby World Cup in France.

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain has offered free rides to springbok supporters heading to the OR Tambo International Airport to welcome back the champions.

Gautrain spokesperson – Albi Modise – said the free rides would be available from 10 am until 3pm at all their stations on Tuesday.

“We’re saying to all South Africans if you’re wearing the bokke t-shirt, or any South African colours you can get to the service from 10 o’clock this morning we will be running a service that allows all South Africans to come through to OR Tambo airport. So, it is all of the stations, no luggage, carrying the bokke colours or any South African flag to reflect this.”