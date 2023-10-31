Former CT human settlements MMC Malusi Booi resigns as DA councillor

In March, Booi's office was raided by the police as part of investigations into fraud and corruption within the city's human settlements directorate.

CAPE TOWN - Former Cape Town mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, has resigned as a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor with immediate effect.

He was then fired by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis as MMC shortly after the raid but remained a DA councillor.

Booi was also suspended from all political party activities, however, no charges have been laid against him almost eight months since the raid.

Booi has maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal.

He told Eyewitness News that he still believes he is the victim of a smear campaign.

"I've done my own investigation and I think I do have an idea, of which I cannot be in a position to divulge at the moment. But what I can safely say is that I'm hoping that at the end of the day, sanity will prevail, and also that my innocence will be maintained."

Booi also quashed rumours that he was leaving the party.

"I've got no intentions of leaving the Democratic Alliance. I've worked for the party for many years, I believe in the party, and I'll be voting for the party. I think it's people who had wished or who are part of the conspiracy to tarnish my name."