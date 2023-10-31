Eskom's municipal debt escalates to nearly R60 billion

The staggering figure is now R13 billion more in the 2022/2023 financial year than it was in the previous year.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom’s municipal debt has escalated to about R60 billion, as some of the country’s cash-strapped municipalities continue to fall behind on payments.

The staggering figure is now R13 billion more in the 2022/2023 financial year than it was in the previous year.

Eskom released its latest annual results on Tuesday.

#EskomResults | This is an overall picture of Eskom's performance for financial year ending March 2023.



*280 days of loadshedding

*net loss after tax worsened to R23bn, from R11bn in 2022 pic.twitter.com/GxwsmOTgY1 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2023

The power utility said that the mounting debt, as well as money lost through corruption, were among the biggest factors contributing to its bottom line posting massive losses.

Eskom supplies electricity to more than 230 municipalities, with Maluti-a-Phofung and Emalahleni counted among the biggest defaulters.

Eskom’s head of distribution, Monde Bala, said that a total of 67 municipalities had applied for debt relief.

"These 67 total about 95% of these arrears debt so the bulk of the municipalities are doing what they need to do. Of those 67, 28 have already been approved by National Treasury and we’re working with the remaining 39 to get them over the line. Of the ones that have been approved, there has been some improvement in terms of their payments – some are adhering fully to their current account obligations. Those that are still struggling are getting there."