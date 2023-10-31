EFF deploys MP Mkhwebane to Parliament's justice committee

This is the very committee to which former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane reported to for almost seven years - until she faced impeachment.

CAPE TOWN - Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has formally been assigned her new parliamentary duties by her political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

It’s been announced in the daily parliamentary notices that Mkhwebane will, as was highly anticipated, be deployed to the justice and constitutional development portfolio committee.

Mkhwebane was sworn in as an EFF MP 11 days ago and will replace Yoliswa Yako as the EFF’s sole MP on the justice committee.

In this position, she will be working side-by-side with MPs from other parties who once grilled her about the performance of the Public Protector’s office.

This includes Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Glynnis Breytenbach, against whom Mkhwebane still has a pending defamation case.

In an ironic twist of fate, Mkhwebane will also be serving on the justice committee with several members of the Section 194 inquiry that led to her impeachment last month.

This includes the inquiry’s chairperson Richard Dyantyi, the African National Congress (ANC)’s Xola Nqola, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP, Steve Swart, and Al Jama-ah's Ganief Hendricks.

As the EFF's representative on the justice committee, Mkhwebane will exercise oversight over her former workplace, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).