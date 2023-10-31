Dept roped in SSA to prevent matric exam paper leaks - Motshekga

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said that officials from the State Security Agency would help beef up security and auditing to avoid repeating the 2020 exam leak scandal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, said her department roped in the State Security Agency (SSA) for tighter security controls to prevent a leak in matric exam papers.

Motshekga made the comments during an oversight visit at the Rhodesfield School of Specialisation in Kempton Park on Monday.

The matric class of 2023 kicked off their final examinations the same day.

There are more than a million learners nationwide registered in this cohort of matriculants.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said it would do everything in its power to avoid a repeat of the 2020 exam leak scandal.

At that time, maths and physics scripts were leaked by an employee at the Government Printing Works.

Part of the questions were circulated on WhatsApp.

Though an investigation found the exams weren’t compromised, the incident cast doubt on the integrity of the exams.

Motshekga said the incident was isolated.

She said officials from the SSA were expected to help beef up security and auditing.

“That’s why we brought State Security for vetting because that’s where we had a problem. That’s the other reason we bought State Security, for vetting even of people in the printing houses, warehouses, and all sorts of things.”

The matric exams will run until early December.