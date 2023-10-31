DA calls Eskom attempt to get a new logo an ‘utterly ridiculous’ vanity project

The ailing power utility published a call to tender asking for interested parties to redesign its logo and develop a new corporate identity for a period of five years.



The company recently published a call to tender asking for interested parties to design its new logo and develop a new corporate identity for a period of five years.

The tender document did not stipulate how much the project would cost.

However, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said this was an unnecessary vanity project and Eskom should be focusing its resources on ending load shedding.

"Eskom's decision to spend money on this stage at a new corporate identity and logo is akin to putting lipstick on a pig, this is utterly ridiculous," said the DA’s spokesperson on Public Enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia